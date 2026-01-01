Indian Muslims observe Ramadan as a month of reflection-charity

Shafaqna English- Ramadan remains one of the most spiritually significant periods for Indian Muslims, combining religious devotion with strong community traditions centered on acts of generosity.

Although Ramadan is not officially a public holiday in India, it is widely observed across the country’s Muslim communities.

The period is also marked by increased recitation of the Quran, nightly prayers such as Taraweeh, and charitable giving through Zakat and Sadaqah.

Eid celebrations traditionally include special communal prayers, festive meals, gift exchanges, and the distribution of Zakat-ul-Fitr charity before the prayer.

