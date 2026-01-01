WHO chief: Reports of Tehran’s Gandhi Hospital being damaged are extremely worrying

Shafaqna English- Reports of Tehran’s Gandhi Hospital being damaged are extremely worrying, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said.

He urges all attacks against health facilities to be prevented.

“Reports of Tehran’s Gandhi Hospital being damaged during today’s bombardment of the Iranian capital are extremely worrying,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on the US social media platform X, adding that the WHO is working to verify the incident.

“All efforts must be taken to prevent health facilities from being caught up in the ongoing conflict,” WHO chief said.

“Health is not a target,” he added.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

