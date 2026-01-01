English
Russia: Grand Mosque in Moscow hosts an Iftar event

Shafaqna English- The Grand Mosque in Moscow hosted an Iftar event. The iftar event demonstrated efforts to foster interfaith and cultural dialogue.

It was attended by Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin, the head of the Russian Federation’s Muslim Religious Department.

Also present were artists, cinema, theater, and music activists, as well as popular figures, according to the Muslimsaroundtheworld website.

The iftar event demonstrated efforts to foster interfaith and cultural dialogue, emphasizing that Ramadan in Russia presents an opportunity for balancing spiritual values with social responsibilities, thereby enhancing coexistence and empathy.

