Cardinal Parolin condemns US-Israeli attacks on Iran 

Shafaqna English- Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin condemns US-Israeli attacks on Iran, warning of a dangerous rise of multipolarism marked by the primacy of power.

In an interview with Vatican News, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that “This erosion of international law is truly worrying: justice has given way to force; the force of law has been replaced by the law of force.”

“I believe that peace and security must be cultivated and pursued through the possibilities offered by diplomacy, especially diplomacy exercised within multilateral bodies, where states have the possibility of resolving conflicts in a bloodless and more just way”, he said.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that “After the Second World War, which caused about 60 million deaths, the founding fathers, by creating the United Nations, wanted to spare their children the horrors they themselves had experienced. For this reason, in the UN Charter they sought to provide clear guidance on the management of conflicts”.

Today, those efforts seem to have been nullified. Not only that, but as the Pope reminded the Diplomatic Corps at the beginning of the year, “a diplomacy that promotes dialogue and seeks consensus among all is being replaced by a diplomacy of force, of individuals or groups of allies,” and people think that peace can be pursued “by means of arms.”

“What is certain, however, is that war will always produce victims and destruction, as well as devastating effects on civilians”, he said.

For this reason, the Holy See prefers to recall the need to use all the instruments offered by diplomacy in order to resolve disputes among states. History has already taught us that only politics—through the hard work of negotiation and attention to balancing interests—can increase trust among peoples, promote development, and preserve peace.

The Holy See forcefully reiterates its condemnation of every form of involvement of civilians and civilian structures—such as homes, schools, hospitals, and places of worship—in military operations, and asks that the principle of the inviolability of human dignity and the sacredness of life always be protected.