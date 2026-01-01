UN: Women’s rights are regressing globally

English
Shafaqna English- With an increase in conflicts and a significant spike in gender-based violence, women across the world face a “justice gap”, according to a report from gender equality agency UN Women.

“As the world navigates democratic backsliding, rising conflicts, economic pressures, and shrinking of civic space, there is a regression of women’s rights,” Sarah Hendriks, UN Women Director, Policy, Programme and Intergovernmental Division, told reporters at a briefing in New York.

