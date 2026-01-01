English
Ramadan in Bangladesh extends into digital spaces

Shafaqna English- Ramadan in Bangladesh, extends into digital spaces, bridging distance, connecting communities, and reshaping traditions.

Alongside the flicker of kitchen lights and mosque lanterns, another glow is just as visible, the soft light of smartphone screens. In modern Bangladesh, Ramadan no longer unfolds solely at home or in mosques. Now it extends into digital spaces.

For generations, Ramadan in Bangladesh centred around handwritten recipe books, bustling kitchen preparations, and neighbourhood markets filled with contemporary iftar dishes. While those traditions remain vibrant, social media now plays a noticeable role in shaping iftar tables.

