Wealth and Family on the Day Of Judgment: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:116-117)

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:116-117)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Wealth and Family on the Day Of Judgment

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا لَن تُغْنِيَ عَنْهُمْ أَمْوَالُهُمْ وَلَا أَوْلَادُهُم مِّنَ اللَّهِ شَيْئًا ۖ وَأُولَٰئِكَ أَصْحَابُ النَّارِ ۚ هُمْ فِيهَا خَالِدُونَ ‎﴿١١٦﴾‏ مَثَلُ مَا يُنفِقُونَ فِي هَٰذِهِ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا كَمَثَلِ رِيحٍ فِيهَا صِرٌّ أَصَابَتْ حَرْثَ قَوْمٍ ظَلَمُوا أَنفُسَهُمْ فَأَهْلَكَتْهُ ۚ وَمَا ظَلَمَهُمُ اللَّهُ وَلَٰكِنْ أَنفُسَهُمْ يَظْلِمُونَ ‎﴿١١٧﴾‏‏ ‏

3:116 Indeed, those who disbelieve – never will their wealth or their children avail them against Allah at all, and those are the companions of the Fire; they will abide therein eternally.

3.117 The example of what they spend in this worldly life is like that of a wind containing frost which strikes the harvest of a people who have wronged themselves and destroys it. And Allah has not wronged them, but they wrong themselves.

Commentary: Two of the most significant resources that sustain people through hardship are human strengths—symbolized by children—and economic wealth. In reality, most material advantages ultimately flow from these two foundational sources.

Verse 3:116 makes it unequivocally clear that neither wealth nor family can save disbelievers from divine punishment. They will be companions of the Fire, abiding therein eternally. The verse states:

Indeed, those who disbelieve (إِنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا) – never will their wealth or their children avail them (لَن تُغْنِيَ عَنْهُمْ أَمْوَالُهُمْ وَلَا أَوْلَادُهُم) against Allah at all (مِّنَ اللَّهِ شَيْئًا), and those are the companions of the Fire (وَأُولَٰئِكَ أَصْحَابُ النَّارِ); they will abide therein eternally (هُمْ فِيهَا خَالِدُونَ).

This theme recurs throughout the Quran. For example, in Surah Al-Shu’ara (26:88-89), it is emphasized that on the Day of Judgment neither wealth nor offspring will benefit a person—except one who comes to Allah with a sound heart.[1]

Verse 3:117 further illustrates that affluent disbelievers spend their wealth in pursuit of status, influence, and worldly satisfaction. While they may briefly believe they have achieved their ambitions, these very achievements ultimately become a source of loss and regret. The verse then presents a vivid parable:

The example of what they spend in this worldly life (مَثَلُ مَا يُنفِقُونَ فِي هَٰذِهِ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا) is like that of a wind containing frost (كَمَثَلِ رِيحٍ فِيهَا صِرٌّ), which strikes (أَصَابَتْ) the harvest of a people who have wronged themselves (حَرْثَ قَوْمٍ ظَلَمُوا أَنفُسَهُمْ) and destroys it (فَأَهْلَكَتْهُ).

The verse likens the disbelievers’ expenditures to a freezing wind that devastates a cultivated field, wiping out the fruits of labor. Likewise, their misdirected investments ultimately ruin the harvest of their own lives. Within the same passage, the disbelievers themselves are described as those who have wronged their own souls.

The passage concludes with a powerful theological clarification:

And Allah has not wronged them (وَمَا ظَلَمَهُمُ اللَّهُ), but they wrong themselves (وَلَٰكِنْ أَنفُسَهُمْ يَظْلِمُونَ).

Thus, any loss they suffer is not the result of divine injustice, but rather the natural consequence of their own disbelief and moral failure.

[1] (يَوْمَ لَا يَنفَعُ مَالٌ وَلَا بَنُونَ)