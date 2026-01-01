English
Sources: Investigation suggests US may be responsible for strike on Iranian school

Shafaqna English- U.S. military investigators think it is probable that American forces carried out a strike on an Iranian girls’ school on Saturday that killed many children, according to two U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters.

However, the investigators have not yet reached a definitive conclusion and their inquiry is still ongoing.

Source: Reuters

