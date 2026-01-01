Gathering is a central tradition for Omanis during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Gathering is a central tradition in Oman during Ramadan, with people coming together multiple times a day. In addition to meeting for the obligatory prayers, Omanis hold study and Quran-reading circles after Fajr and Asr prayers throughout the month.

Ramadan traditions in Oman reflect broader customs, particularly in food. Popular dishes during the month include shorba (soup), harees, and thareed, among other regional specialties.

Omani sweets are particularly celebrated, with a rich variety enjoyed throughout the year.

Families gather for iftar at home, while neighbors often share meals in local mosques. After Taraweeh prayers, communities meet again to enjoy coffee together.

Omanis prepare to greet the holy month with both devotion and festive culinary traditions, maintaining a centuries-old celebration of faith, family, and community.

Sources: Morocco World News

