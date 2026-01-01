Prayer in Gaza during Ramadan is a cry for safety, relief

English
Shafaqna English- There is something deeply different about fasting when your surroundings are already marked by crisis, like Gaza. Patience feels heavier when uncertainty surrounds every day. And prayer becomes not only devotion, but also a cry for safety, protection, and relief.

Ramadan in Gaza is not as it once was. The lanterns that used to light up the streets are gone. The bustling markets where Gazans bought apricots and dates are rubble.
It is not the carefully prepared iftars in their own homes, nor the gatherings they used to plan weeks in advance.
Today, many families are gathered not by choice, but by circumstance. Displacement has brought relatives, neighbours, and sometimes strangers under the same roof.

