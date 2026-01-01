Probes find USA probably responsible for strike on girls’ school in Minab

Shafaqna English- The girls’ school in Minab, in southern Iran, was hit on Saturday during the first day of US and Israeli attacks on the country. The destruction was so severe that killed over 186 and many of the victims remain unidentified and are undergoing DNA testing.

While no party has claimed responsibility, a body of evidence — including satellite imagery and verified video — points toward US involvement.

The strike on the Minab school is now considered the deadliest known case of civilian casualties since the onset of US and Israeli aggression on Iran began. According to local authorities, the missile struck the school directly while classes were underway.

Mohammad Radmehr, governor of Minab, said the attack killed girls between the ages of seven and 12. The blast largely destroyed the building, with sections of the concrete roof collapsing onto classrooms.

US officials have revealed that military investigators believe American forces are responsible for the strike on girls’ school in Minab.

Analysts and first responders said the damage pattern suggests the school itself was directly targeted rather than accidentally hit by nearby strikes. The New York Times reported that evidence confirms the United States targeted a girls’ school in Minab, south of Iran, during a February 28 attack that killed over 170, most of them children.

But a body of evidence assembled by The New York Times — including newly released satellite imagery, social media posts and verified videos — indicates the school building was severely damaged by a precision strike that occurred at the same time as attacks on an adjacent naval base .

And official statements that U.S. forces were attacking naval targets near the Strait of Hormuz, suggest they were most likely to have carried out the strike.

Military investigators believe it is likely that US forces were responsible for an apparent strike on an Iranian girls’ school but have not yet reached a final conclusion, according to two US officials.

Eyewitnesses report second strike

Witnesses and first responders told media outlets that the girls’ school in Iran may have been struck twice, often described as a “double-tap” strike, in which a second explosion occurs after rescuers or survivors gather at the scene.

Witnesses told media outlets that the girls’ school in Iran may have been struck twice. After the initial explosion, teachers reportedly moved surviving students into a prayer hall for protection. A second strike then hit the area where the children had gathered.

​​Satellite imagery analysis reveals multiple strikes and burn marks around a school in southern Iran, suggesting it was hit more than once.

It also suggests the area was “struck by multiple simultaneous or near-simultaneous strikes”, says munitions expert N R Jenzen Jones.

The school’s features casting doubt on possibility of a misidentification

The New York Times stated that a collection of evidence—including fresh satellite images, social media posts, and verified videos—shows the school building suffered severe damage from a precise strike.

Wes J. Bryant, a national security analyst and former US Air Force officer who advised the Pentagon on civilian harm mitigation, reviewed the new satellite images. He told the Times that all buildings, including the school, were struck by “highly precise and deliberate” attacks. Bryant suggested the most plausible explanation was a “target misidentification,” where forces unknowingly struck a civilian-occupied building.

The Times emphasized that the school’s features—such as a sports field and recreational areas—were clearly visible in satellite imagery, casting doubt on the possibility of a misidentification.

Reuters was unable to determine further details about the investigation

Reuters was unable to determine further details about the investigation, including what evidence contributed to the tentative assessment, what type of munition was used, who was responsible or why the US might have struck the school.

Online speculation that a stray Iranian missile caused damage was dismissed

Online speculation that a stray Iranian missile caused the damage was dismissed by the New York Times and other analysts, who argued that a wayward missile could not have inflicted such precise, coordinated destruction across multiple structures.

Iranian diplomats have urged the international community to examine the incident and hold those responsible accountable.

Sources: Politics Today, Tasnim News, BBC, New York Times , Guardian

www.shafaqna.com