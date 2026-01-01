Iranian scholar writes letter to Pope over US-Israeli attacks

Shafaqna English- An Iranian scholar writes a letter to Pope Leo XIV over US-Israeli attacks on Iran.
Ayatollah Seyed Mostafa Mohaqqeq Damad, a Fiqh and law scholar, wrote the letter to Pope Leo XIV, referring to the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and said even in wars, governments are obliged to be committed to human and humanitarian principles.
He said after years of war and bloodshed in the Middle Ages, humanity came to his mind and issued the UN Charter to prevent any aggression and a few years later approved the Geneva Conventions to require governments to stick to justice and humanitarian principles.
Ayatollah Mohaqqeq Damad called on the pope to remind the US president of the teachings of Jesus (AS) and advise him to avoid shedding more blood.
