English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Iranian scholar writes letter to Pope over US-Israeli attacks

0

Shafaqna English- An Iranian scholar writes a letter to Pope Leo XIV over US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Ayatollah Seyed Mostafa Mohaqqeq Damad, a Fiqh and law scholar, wrote the letter to Pope Leo XIV, referring to the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and said even in wars, governments are obliged to be committed to human and humanitarian principles.

He said after years of war and bloodshed in the Middle Ages, humanity came to his mind and issued the UN Charter to prevent any aggression and a few years later approved the Geneva Conventions to require governments to stick to justice and humanitarian principles.

Ayatollah Mohaqqeq Damad called on the pope to remind the US president of the teachings of Jesus (AS) and advise him to avoid shedding more blood.

Sources:IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNICEF is deeply concerned about children amid attack on Iran

leila yazdani

Cardinal Parolin condemns US-Israeli attacks on Iran 

nasibeh yazdani

WHO chief: Reports of Tehran’s Gandhi Hospital being damaged are extremely worrying

leila yazdani

Official: 20 schools damaged in US-Israeli attacks on Iran

leila yazdani

Iran Red Crescent: 555 people martyred in US-Israeli attacks

nasibeh yazdani

US-Israeli attacks on Tehran damage UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.