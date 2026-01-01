English
Melbourne mosque shut after suspicious package discovered

Shafaqna English- A Melbourne mosque was closed on Friday evening after a suspicious package was discovered, its management said.

The Islamic Council of Victoria, which houses a mosque and the offices of the peak Muslim body, made an urgent community announcement on Friday evening, saying its mosque was closed because a suspicious package had been identified at the West Melbourne address.

“Police have responded and have completely cordoned off Jeffcott Street while they assess the situation. We ask all community members to avoid the area and follow police directions”, the social media post said.

Sources: The Guardian

