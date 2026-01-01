English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UNICEF is deeply concerned about children amid military attacks on Iran

0

Shafaqna English– UNICEF expresses deep concern over the impact of military attacks on Iran on children, with approximately 180 children reportedly killed.

Dozens of schools and hospitals have been damaged, disrupting education and healthcare.
UNICEF calls for the protection of children and civilian infrastructure under international humanitarian law.

“Among the casualties are 168 girls killed when a strike hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, in southern Iran, on 28 February, while classes were in session. Reports indicate that the majority of those killed were schoolchildren aged between 7 and 12. In addition, 12 children were killed in other schools across five different locations in Iran.

“These child casualties are a stark reminder of the brutality of war and violence on children, which impacts families and communities for generations.

“Children and schools are protected under International Humanitarian Law and must be places of safety.

Source: UNICEF 

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Iranian scholar writes letter to Pope over US-Israeli attacks

nasibeh yazdani

Cardinal Parolin condemns US-Israeli attacks on Iran 

nasibeh yazdani

WHO chief: Reports of Tehran’s Gandhi Hospital being damaged are extremely worrying

leila yazdani

Official: 20 schools damaged in US-Israeli attacks on Iran

leila yazdani

Iran Red Crescent: 555 people martyred in US-Israeli attacks

nasibeh yazdani

US-Israeli attacks on Tehran damage UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.