UNICEF is deeply concerned about children amid military attacks on Iran

Shafaqna English– UNICEF expresses deep concern over the impact of military attacks on Iran on children, with approximately 180 children reportedly killed.

Dozens of schools and hospitals have been damaged, disrupting education and healthcare.

UNICEF calls for the protection of children and civilian infrastructure under international humanitarian law.

“Among the casualties are 168 girls killed when a strike hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, in southern Iran, on 28 February, while classes were in session. Reports indicate that the majority of those killed were schoolchildren aged between 7 and 12. In addition, 12 children were killed in other schools across five different locations in Iran.

“These child casualties are a stark reminder of the brutality of war and violence on children, which impacts families and communities for generations.

“Children and schools are protected under International Humanitarian Law and must be places of safety.

Source: UNICEF

www.shafaqna.com