Moroccan Embassy in Sweden hosts Ramadan tour to promote intercultural dialogue

Shafaqna English- The Moroccan Residence in Stockholm hosted a Ramadan tour on Wednesday to promote coexistence, intercultural dialogue, and shared values.

The event saw the attendance of Sweden’s Minister of Culture, Parisa Liljestrand, along with members of parliament, ambassadors, and representatives of various faiths.

Morocco’s Ambassador to Sweden, Karim Medrek, spoke of the unique Moroccan model of religious coexistence and highlighted that for over 12 centuries, Muslims, Jews, and Christians have lived together in Morocco with mutual respect.

Sources: Morocco World News

www.shafaqna.com