Ramadan & Eid al-Fitr are accelerating Indonesia’s economic activity

Shafaqna English- Household consumption is the largest contributor to Indonesia’s gross domestic product. It is typically strengthened during Ramadan, creating a seasonal boost that ripples across sectors from agriculture to logistics. Ramadan and the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday are once again accelerating Indonesia’s economic activity.

From the first of Ramadan, shopping centers and traditional markets have been crowded with consumers purchasing daily necessities, festive clothing, and gifts ahead of the Eid celebration.

Sources: Jakarta Globe

