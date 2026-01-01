English
Jeremy Corbyn called for an end to US-Israeli attacks on Iran

Shafaqna English– Former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn urged the UK to avoid getting involved in what he called “another illegal war” during a protest in London, which called for an end to US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Jeremy Corbyn criticized the UK’s “obedience” to the US after reports revealed that British officials assisted the White House in drafting a request to use UK bases for potential strikes on Iran.

Jeremy Corbyn told The National that the episode highlighted Britain’s subservience to the US. He said, “The US isn’t just dictating our foreign policy. We are asking the US to draft the terms of our obedience. “If proven, this revelation would reveal the ‘special relationship’ for what it truly is: a situation where the UK does everything it can to involve itself in an illegal war.”

Source: Thenational Scot

www.shafaqna.com

 

