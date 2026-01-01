English
UK: Thousands protest in London condemning US-Israel aggression against Iran

Shafaqna English- Thousands of Londoners protest on US embassy in central London, calling for the US-Israel aggression against Iran to be stopped soon, the Guardian reported. 

Placards reading “Stop Trump’s Wars”, “Stop the War on Iran”, “Stop Arming Israel”, and “No War on Iran” in hand, protesters condemned US-Israel aggression against Iran.

Many protesters also were carrying portraits of Iran’s late supreme leader, the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, who was martyred in the US-Israel strike in his office in Tehran last Saturday. Some waved Iranian and Palestinian flags as well.

Source: The Guardian 

