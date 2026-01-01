Ethiopia: Grand Street Iftar unites Muslims, members of other faiths in Ramadan

Shafaqna English– The Grand Street Iftar has evolved into one of Ethiopia’s most prominent communal Ramadan observances, uniting thousands of Muslims and members of other faiths for a shared evening meal to break their daily fast.

The sixth annual Nationwide Grand Street Iftar took place on Saturday in several major cities across Ethiopia, including the capital, Addis Ababa, where thousands of Muslims gathered at the iconic Meskel Square to break their fast together in the spirit of Ramadan.

Organized by the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, the large-scale public event is held under the theme “Nejashi for Nation,” highlighting Ethiopia’s historic tradition of religious tolerance and social unity.

Ustaz Abubeker Ahmed, Head of the President’s Office at the Council, said that the month of Ramadan provides an opportunity to strengthen solidarity and shared values among communities.

Source: Apa News

