English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 3Other News

Ethiopia: Grand Street Iftar unites Muslims, members of other faiths in Ramadan

0

Shafaqna English– The Grand Street Iftar has evolved into one of Ethiopia’s most prominent communal Ramadan observances, uniting thousands of Muslims and members of other faiths for a shared evening meal to break their daily fast.

The sixth annual Nationwide Grand Street Iftar took place on Saturday in several major cities across Ethiopia, including the capital, Addis Ababa, where thousands of Muslims gathered at the iconic Meskel Square to break their fast together in the spirit of Ramadan.

Organized by the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, the large-scale public event is held under the theme “Nejashi for Nation,” highlighting Ethiopia’s historic tradition of religious tolerance and social unity.

Ustaz Abubeker Ahmed, Head of the President’s Office at the Council, said that the month of Ramadan provides an opportunity to strengthen solidarity and shared values among communities.

Source: Apa News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Demand for halal food increases in Japan during Ramadan

nafiseh yazdani

Ramadan & Eid al-Fitr are accelerating Indonesia’s economic activity

leila yazdani

Moroccan Embassy in Sweden hosts Ramadan tour to promote intercultural dialogue

nafiseh yazdani

Prayer in Gaza during Ramadan is a cry for safety, relief

leila yazdani

Gathering is a central tradition for Omanis during Ramadan

leila yazdani

Israel prevents Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque on 6 March 2026

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.