Women in Afghanistan protest against gender apartheid

Shafaqna English- Hundreds of women in Afghanistan protested against the Taliban’s gender apartheid on the occasion of March 8, International Women’s Day.

Through the release of statements, messages, and protest videos, they have described the continuation of the current situation as a clear crime against humanity.

These women have also launched a campaign calling for the support of the international community, international human rights institutions, and other influential figures, stating that all available tools must be used to restore women to public life.

Source: Hasht e Subh Daily

