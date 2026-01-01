English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Afghanistan: Growing number of beggars on streets in Kabul during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- The number of beggars on the streets and intersections of Kabul, particularly during Ramadan, grows.

Several Kabul residents say that women and children make up the largest portion of beggars across the city. According to them, rising unemployment, restrictions on women’s right to work, and economic hardship are among the main factors driving the surge in begging in Kabul. Some of these beggars do not merely ask for money but also harass and disturb passersby.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

