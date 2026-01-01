Isfahan: UNESCO-listed Chehel Sotoun palace damaged by US-Israel strikes [Photos]

Shafaqna English- UNESCO-listed Chehel Sotoun palace in Isfahan damaged by US-Israel missile strikes to historical city of Isfahan in central Iran.
Following the US-Israeli regime’s air strike on Monday afternoon in the area of Isfahan Province, the Chehel Sotoun Palace-Museum, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was damaged by a missile strike.
According to a Mehr News correspondent, the Chehel Sotoun Palace-Museum has suffered serious damage and destruction.
This historical monument, part of the “Persian Garden” complex, inscribed on the World Heritage List, was struck by a missile’s blast wave despite the international “Blue Shield” emblem installed as a symbol of the protection of cultural heritage during times of armed conflict.
Source: Mehr News, Shargh Daily
Read more: