Isfahan: UNESCO-listed Chehel Sotoun palace damaged by US-Israel strikes [Photos]

Shafaqna English- UNESCO-listed Chehel Sotoun palace in Isfahan damaged by US-Israel missile strikes to historical city of Isfahan in central Iran.

Following the US-Israeli regime’s air strike on Monday afternoon in the area of Isfahan Province, the Chehel Sotoun Palace-Museum, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was damaged by a missile strike.

According to a Mehr News correspondent, the Chehel Sotoun Palace-Museum has suffered serious damage and destruction.

This historical monument, part of the “Persian Garden” complex, inscribed on the World Heritage List, was struck by a missile’s blast wave despite the international “Blue Shield” emblem installed as a symbol of the protection of cultural heritage during times of armed conflict.

According to a report by Shargh Newspaper, in Monday’s attack on the Isfahan Provincial Government building, the Rakib-Khaneh Mansion, the Timurid Hall, and the Ashraf Hall also have been damaged, and the windows of the Ali Qapu Palace in Naqsh-e Jahan Square have been shattered.

Source: Mehr News, Shargh Daily

