Israel tightens access to Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Israel tightens control over Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied West Bank’s city of Jerusalem, notably barring persons under 55 years of age. Those permitted entry were subjected to searches, detention, and sometimes denied entry by Israeli soldiers.

Moreover, when the Israeli-US war against Iran began on Saturday morning, February 28, Israeli security forces sealed Al-Aqsa entirely, preventing anyone from entering, including the mosque’s staff and guards.

The closure was accompanied by strict military measures, such as closing the gates of the Old City, deploying a large number of Israeli police officers, and erecting iron barriers to restrict the movement of Palestinians, all under the pretext of declaring a state of emergency.

Sources: New Arab

