WHO chief expresses concerns over Israeli attacks on Iranian oil facilities

Shafaqna English- The head of the World Health Organization expresses concern that recent Israeli attacks on oil facilities in Iran could have negative effects on public health, with Iranian children and the elderly among the most vulnerable.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement on Monday that damage to Iranian petroleum facilities “risks contaminating food, water and air”.

He said that children and the elderly are at particular risk after damage to Iranian petroleum facilities.

Sources: Aljazeera

