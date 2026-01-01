English
Investigating Ramadan’s folk cultural traditions

Shafaqna English– Marking the holy month of Ramadan, the OIC General Secretariat and Saudi Arabia’s Gulf Research Centre jointly held a virtual cultural symposium on March 8, 2026. The symposium, titled “Folk Cultural Heritage in Ramadan: Prospects for Sustainability and Threats of Dissolution,” aimed to explore cultural content and improve coordination mechanisms with prominent intellectual bodies in member states, in keeping with the strategic partnership outlined in their March 2024 memorandum of understanding.

Source: OIC
