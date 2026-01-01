Office of Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a message following appointment of Iran’s new Leader

Shafaqna English- Issuing a message, the office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani wished success for the new leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei.

According to Shafaqna, the full text of the message from the office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most High

Honoring the memory of the late Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyid Khamenei (may God be pleased with him), it is hoped that his esteemed successor (may God Almighty protect him) will be successful and assisted in serving the great nation of Iran, repelling the evil of ill-wishers, and preserving national unity and cohesion.

21st of the holy month of Ramadan, 1447 AH

Office of Sayyid al-Sistani (may his blessings last) – Najaf Ashraf

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com