Pope Leo prays for peace in Iran

Shafaqna English– Pope Leo XIV prays for peace in Iran and the Middle East.

“Let us continue to pray for peace in Iran and throughout the Middle East, especially for the many civilian victims, including many innocent children. May our prayer be a comfort for those who suffer and a seed of hope for the future”, Pope Leo XIV said at his weekly General Audience in the Vatican on Wednesday.

Pope Leo XIV mourns the late Lebanese priest, Fr. Pierre El-Rahi, expressing his closeness to the Lebanese people.

The Maronite rite Catholic priest was killed in Qlayaa, Lebanon, on Monday as he sought to assist parishioners whose house had been fired upon by an Israeli tank, according to Lebanese media reports