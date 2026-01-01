English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
UNICEF worker killed in drone strike in Democratic Republic of Congo

Shafaqna English– A UNICEF worker was killed in a drone strike in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

UNICEF is devastated and outraged that our colleague Karine Buisset was killed in a reported drone strike on a building housing aid workers in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Karine was a dedicated humanitarian who worked tirelessly to support children and families affected by conflict and crisis”, UNICEF said in a statement.

Source: www.unicef.org

www.shafaqna.com

