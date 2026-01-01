Poll: British Muslims feel completely to UK than public

The “nationally representative survey of Muslims” was commissioned by the transatlantic Concordia Forum think tank in October 2025 and conducted by Opinium.

It finds that 85 percent of British Muslims support democracy as “the best system of government”, compared with 71 percent of the general population.

It also finds that 94 percent of British Muslims support “equal treatment under the law for all faiths and none”, compared with 80 percent of the general population.

The polling suggests high levels of integration, with 93 percent of Muslims reporting they “feel they belong to the UK”. Seven in 10 Muslims said they “feel completely or mostly loyal to the UK”, whereas only half of the British public at large do so.

The study further undermines widespread claims that Muslims live “parallel lives” apart from the rest of the country.

Eight in 10 Muslims report frequent interactions with non-Muslims “at least weekly”, with 38 percent saying they “have personally or through family served in public service roles”.