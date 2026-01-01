English
NGO: Migrant women’s rights are violated every day in northern France

Shafaqna English- NGO Solidarités International warned about the alarming situation of migrant women living in camps in northern France.

The NGO denounces “massive deficiencies, health risks, gender-based violence, and the absence of appropriate public services.” An interview.

Pauline Pruvost-Czapek, spokesperson for the NGO Solidarités International,said that the living conditions of women on the northern coast are extremely precarious. They are completely invisible to the authorities and suffer double discrimination: first, because they are on the move, and second, because of their gender.

