Spain to expand free healthcare to undocumented immigrants

Shafaqna English- The Spanish government, for the first time, introduced a measure to recognize the “right” of foreign nationals without legal residency in the country to receive medical care.

Spain will expand free healthcare to undocumented migrants under new plans.

This follows the announcement earlier in the year that the government would regularize 500,000 irregular migrants already in the country.
The southern EU nation is continuously bucking a pan-European trend toward stricter immigration policies.

Sources: Info Migrant 

www.shafaqna.com

