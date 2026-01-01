Muslim nations ​denounce Israel’s Al-Aqsa restrictions during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Foreign ministers from eight Muslim-majority countries condemned Israel’s Al-Aqsa restrictions during Ramadan, calling on the international community to pressure Israel to end the restrictive measures.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates criticized Israeli authorities for continuing to close the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque to Muslim worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan.

The ministers said security restrictions limiting access to Jerusalem’s Old City and its places of worship constitute a violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, as well as the longstanding historical and legal status quo governing the site.

Sources: Daily Sabah

