English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Muslim nations ​denounce Israel’s Al-Aqsa restrictions during Ramadan

0

Shafaqna English- Foreign ministers from eight Muslim-majority countries condemned Israel’s Al-Aqsa restrictions during Ramadan, calling on the international community to pressure Israel to end the restrictive measures.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates criticized Israeli authorities for continuing to close the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque to Muslim worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan.

The ministers said security restrictions limiting access to Jerusalem’s Old City and its places of worship constitute a violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, as well as the longstanding historical and legal status quo governing the site.

Sources: Daily Sabah

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Libya: Ramadan celebrations affected by rising inflation

leila yazdani

Ramadan brings Hindus & Muslims closer in southeast Pakistan

leila yazdani

Israel tightens access to Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

nafiseh yazdani

Iftar communal meal at Amani Stadium in Zanzibar

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Growing number of beggars on streets in Kabul during Ramadan

leila yazdani

[Photos] Karbala: First Night of Qadr at Holy shrine of Imam Husain (AS)

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.