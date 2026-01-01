London’s Al-Quds Day march banned

Shafaqna English- Thousands of demonstrators were expected to march through London for Al-Quds Day in support of Palestinian rights. But the march, which has taken place in the UK for more than 40 years, has been banned. It is the first time a protest march has been banned since 2012.

Announcing her decision to ban the march after a request by the Metropolitan police, Shabana Mahmood said she was “satisfied doing so is necessary to prevent serious public disorder, due to the scale of the protest and multiple counterprotests, in the context of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East”.

The Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) described calls to ban the march as an Islamophobic hate campaign.

But the IHRC have said a “static” protest will go ahead, claiming the ban on the rally was a “politically charged decision”. It said the static protest is a peaceful, pro-Palestinian event.

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told BBC London he recognises the right to protest and freedom of speech, but in this case intelligence assessments and professional judgement told them the protests and counter-protests were “creating such a risk of violence that those marches needed to be banned”.

The force said the ban applied to the Al Quds march and any associated counter-protest marches, and would be in place from 16:00 on Wednesday. It will last one month.

Police will use the River Thames to separate protesters and counter-protesters at the Al Quds Day rally in central London on Sunday.

Sources: Guardian, News.sky, BBC

www.shafaqna.com