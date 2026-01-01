[Photos] Quds Day rallies take place across Iran amid US-Israeli strikes

Shafaqna English- Millions of Iranians took to the streets across the country last Friday of Ramadan to mark International Quds Day, showing strong support for the Palestinian people and condemning the ongoing atrocities carried out by Israel in Gaza.

This year’s rallies are especially meaningful for Iranians because the Israeli regime and the United States have been attacking Iran ,assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamene and targeting military and civilian areas since February 28.

Quds Day rallies in Tehran

In Tehran, Demonstrators filled designated rally routes with Iranian flags, Palestinian flags.They chanted slogans demanding the liberation of the Holy Quds and condemned the silence of Western governments, which are complicit in the war crimes.

Quds Day rallies in other Iranian cities

Similar rallies were reported in other Iranian cities, including Isfahan, Mashhad, Shiraz, and Tabriz. This year’s Quds Day acts as a strong reminder that, despite decades of occupation and the current brutal war, the Palestinian cause remains the most important issue for the Muslim world.

Iranian officials attend World Quds Day in Tehran

Iranian officials participated in World Quds Day in Tehran, the capital of Iran, on March 13, 2026, to show solidarity with the Palestinian cause and condemn the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in the Palestinian-occupied territories.

600 domestic, foreign journalists cover Quds Day rallies

The head of the central committee of Quds Day has announced that 6,000 domestic and foreign photographers and journalists will cover the event across Iran.

Sources: IRNA, Mehr News Agency

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