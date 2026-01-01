[Photos] Quds Day rallies take place worldwide in solidarity with Palestine & Iran

Shafaqna English- Tens of thousands have gathered worldwide for Quds Day, an annual event on the last Friday of Ramadan that demonstrates solidarity with with both Palestinians and Iranians.

Rallies took place across numerous countries, including Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kashmir and Yemen. Crowds turned out in Tehran and other cities, despite ongoing US and Israeli strikes in the region.

For the first time in 40 years, the United Kingdom has banned the Quds Day march in London, citing risks of public disorder due to the volatile situation in the Middle East and potential confrontations between opposing groups.

Yemen: Massive rally in Sana’a marking Intel Quds Day in support of Palestine

Sana’a witnessed a massive public rally on Friday to commemorate International al-Quds Day, in victory for the Palestinian people and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The gathered crowds, who marched under rainfall, raised the flags of Yemen, Palestine, and Iran, alongside slogans of resistance and “disavowal of enemies.”

They renewed their pledge of loyalty to Jerusalem and support for the Palestinian people in their just cause until the restoration of all occupied lands and the establishment of an independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Kashmir: Massive rally on Quds Day

Thousands of people participated in pro-Palestine rallies organized for International Quds Day on March 28, in various districts of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir and neighboring Ladakh.

In Kashmir, protesters burned mock coffins bearing images of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while shouting slogans against the United States and Israel.

Iraq: Iraqis mark International Quds Day in Kirkuk



On Friday, hundreds of Iraqis, clerics gathered in central Kirkuk, northern Iraq, to mark International Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of Ramadan.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that participants chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian people and condemned US and Israeli policies, while some demonstrators carried photos and placards expressing solidarity with Palestinians and Iranians.

International Quds Day March in Thailand

The International Quds Day March in Thailand was held in front of the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok, with a large number of people from the country participating.

Participants in the Quds Day march declared support for the Iranian nation as an important issue of concern to the world today and also emphasized solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Nigeria: Shia members march in support of Palestine

A group of Shias gathered following afternoon prayers at the Abuja National Mosque, chanting anti-Israel and anti-US slogans and voicing solidarity with Palestinians. “Shame to America, shame to Israel,” protesters chanted, as the two nations continued to pummel Iran with bombardments that started two weeks ago. Turkey: Rally to mark al-Quds Day in Istanbul Demonstrators step on makeshift flags of the U.S. and Israel during a rally to mark the al-Quds Day , after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkey,

Sources: Aljazeera, Mehr News Agency, Saba, Shafaq News, BBC, Peoples Dispatch

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