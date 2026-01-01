Shafaqna English–Saudi Arabia uses smart technology to enhance pilgrims’ experience in Mecca.

For the millions of Umrah performers arriving in Mecca, navigating the vast spaces of the Grand Mosque is becoming simpler, safer, and more intuitive.

This is thanks to a sweeping technological transformation that puts digital guidance and crowd management directly into the hands of the visitor.

Source: IQNA

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