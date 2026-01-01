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USA: Ramadan faces a new surge in Islamophobia

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Shafaqna English-  As Muslims observe one of the holiest times of the year, a new wave of anti-Muslim rhetoric in US politics is raising concerns.

A new story about religion and public life is emerging in the US just as Ramadan enters its final weeks and the world prepares for the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on March 15.
Over the past few days, some Republican lawmakers in Congress have faced increasing criticism after making or defending statements about Muslims that advocacy groups, Democratic lawmakers, and many Muslim Americans have described as openly anti-Muslim.

Sources: World Religion News

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