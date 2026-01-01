Egypt serves millions of free iftar at shared tables nationwide

Shafaqna English- Egyptians provide millions of free iftars at shared tables across the country. As the sun began to set over Cairo, hundreds of people gathered at a government-sponsored public restaurant to enjoy a free iftar (the meal that breaks the fast) together.

Among them was Khaled Al-Masri, a young machinist who had just finished his shift at a nearby metal workshop. Running late on his way home, he and a colleague decided to stop by the restaurant after noticing the crowd gathering for iftar.

Sources: Xinhua Net

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