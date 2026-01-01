USA: Republican leaders echo anti-Muslim rhetoric

Shafaqna English- Recent inflammatory remarks and policy proposals from Republican leaders have reignited the debate over Islamophobia in American politics.

The latest controversy arose from statements made by House Republicans, including Andy Ogles of Tennessee and Randy Fine of Florida, which critics argue cross the line from legitimate security concerns into hostility toward Muslims as a religious group.

Opponents of former President Donald Trump claim that his rhetoric has emboldened such views, pointing to his first-term restrictions on entry from several Muslim-majority countries, often referred to as a “Muslim ban.”

Civil rights groups and Democratic lawmakers argue that these actions, along with Trump’s past sharing of anti-Muslim propaganda on social media, have contributed to normalizing harsher rhetoric about Islam in American political discourse.

Sources: Al Arabiya Net

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