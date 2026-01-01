Changes to UK immigration rules in 2026

Shafaqna English- The recent reforms in UK immigration laws are designed to strengthen border controls, simplify work visa and settlement processes, and improve asylum procedures.

A new immigration policy and law have been implemented in the United Kingdom. These changes are part of the government’s broader strategy to reduce irregular migration, enhance border security, and reshape the pathways to work, protection, and settlement for migrants, refugees, and individuals seeking to reside in the UK.

Sources: Info Migrants

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