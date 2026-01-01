Month of Ramadan & AhlulBayt (as)

Shafaqna English- Hadith 1:

Selections from a long narration as narrated from Imam Ali Rida (عليه السلام), from His father Musa ibn Jafar (عليه السلام), from His father Jafar bin Muhammad al-Sadiq (عليه السلام), from His father Muhammad bin Ali al-Baqir (عليه السلام), from His father Ali ibn al-Husayn Zayn al-Aabideen (عليه السلام), from His father al-Husayn ibn Ali (عليه السلام), from His father Amir al-Momineen (عليه السلام) who said that the Prophet of Allah (صلى الله عليه وآله) gave a sermon one day (on the advent of month of Ramdan):

قَالَ أَمِيرُ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ‏ عَلَيْهِ السَّلامُ: فَقُمْتُ فَقُلْتُ يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ مَا أَفْضَلُ الأَعْمَالِ فِي هَذَا الشَّهْرِ؟فَقَالَ يَا أَبَا الْحَسَنِ أَفْضَلُ الأَعْمَالِ فِي هَذَا الشَّهْرِ الْوَرَعُ عَن مَحَارِمِ اللَّهِ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ. ثُمَّ بَكَى. فَقُلْتُ يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ مَا يُبْكِيكَ؟ فَقَالَ يَا عَلِيُّ أَبْكِي لِمَا يَسْتَحِلُّ مِنْكَ فِي هَذَا الشَّهْرِ. كَأَنِّي بِكَ وَأَنْتَ تُصَلِّي لِرَبِّكَ وَقَدِ انْبَعَثَ أَشْقَى الأَوَّلِينَ شَقِيقُ عَاقِرِ نَاقَةِ ثَمُودَ فَضَرَبَكَ ضَرْبَةً عَلَى قَرْنِكَ فَخَضَبَ مِنْهَا لِحْيَتَكَ.قَالَ أَمِيرُ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ‏ عَلَيْهِ السَّلامُ فَقُلْتُ: يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ وَذَلِكَ فِي سَلامَةٍ مِنْ دِينِي؟فَقَالَ‏ عَلَيْهِ السَّلامُ فِي سَلامَةٍ مِنْ دِينِكَ

ثُمَّ قَالَ يَا عَلِيُّ مَنْ قَتَلَكَ فَقَدْ قَتَلَنِي وَ مَنْ أَبْغَضَكَ فَقَدْ أَبْغَضَنِي وَ مَنْ سَبَّكَ فَقَدْ سَبَّنِي لِأَنَّكَ مِنِّي كَنَفْسِي رُوحُكَ مِنْ رُوحِي وَ طِينَتُكَ مِنْ طِينَتِي إِنَّ اللَّهَ تَبَارَكَ وَ تَعَالَى خَلَقَنِي وَ إِيَّاكَ وَ اصْطَفَانِي وَ إِيَّاكَ وَ اخْتَارَنِي لِلنُّبُوَّةِ وَ اخْتَارَكَ لِلْإِمَامَةِ فَمَنْ أَنْكَرَ إِمَامَتَكَ فَقَدْ أَنْكَرَ نُبُوَّتِي يَا عَلِيُّ أَنْتَ وَصِيِّي وَ أَبُو وُلْدِي وَ زَوْجُ ابْنَتِي وَ خَلِيفَتِي عَلَى أُمَّتِي فِي حَيَاتِي وَ بَعْدَ مَوْتِي أَمْرُكَ أَمْرِي وَ نَهْيُكَ نَهْيِي أُقْسِمُ بِالَّذِي بَعَثَنِي بِالنُّبُوَّةِ وَ جَعَلَنِي خَيْرَ الْبَرِيَّةِ إِنَّكَ لَحُجَّةُ اللَّهِ عَلَى خَلْقِهِ وَ أَمِينُهُ عَلَى سِرِّهِ وَ خَلِيفَتُهُ عَلَى عِبَادِهِ‌

Imam Ali (عليه السلام) said, “I asked the Prophet (صلى الله عليه وآله), What are the best deeds to perform during this month (Ramadan)?”

The Prophet (صلى الله عليه وآله) replied, “O Abu Al-Hasan (عليه السلام), the best deeds to perform during this month are to avoid the prohibitions of Allah (عز وجل).’

Then the Prophet (صلى الله عليه وآله) cried. I asked him, “What makes you cry?”

The Prophet (صلى الله عليه وآله) replied, “O Ali (عليه السلام), I weep for what will happen to You during this month. It will be as if I see you praying to your Lord, and the most wretched of the first ones, the one who hamstrung the she-camel of Thamud, will strike you on the head with a blow that will dye your beard with your own blood.”

Imam Ali (عليه السلام) said, “I asked the Prophet (صلى الله عليه وآله), “Will my religion remain intact in this situation?”

The Prophet (صلى الله عليه وآله) said, “Your religion will be intact.”

The Prophet (صلى الله عليه وآله) then added, “O Ali (عليه السلام), Whoever kills you has indeed killed me. Whoever hates you has indeed hated me. Whoever insults (use abusive language against) you have indeed insulted me. This is because you are from me and just like myself. Your spirit is from my spirit. Your clay is from my clay. In fact, Allah (عز وجل) has created me and you and selected me and you. Allah chose me for the Prophethood and chose you for the Imamat (Divine Leadership). Whoever denies your Imamat has, in fact, denied my Prophethood. O Ali (عليه السلام)! You are my Trustee, the father of my grandchildren, the spouse of my daughter, My Caliph over my nation during and after my life. Your orders are my orders. Your prohibitions are my prohibitions. I swear by Him who has sent me with Prophethood and established me as the best of the people, that you are Allah’s Proof upon His creatures, the one entrusted with His Secrets and His Successor over His servants.”

[Source: Uyoon Akhbar al-Ridha (ع) Vol. 1, Ch. 28, Hadith. 53]

Hadith 2:

Narrated from Jafar bin Muhammad al-Sadiq (عليه السلام) that Amir al-Momineen Imam Ali (عليه السلام) gave a sermon on the first day of the Month of Ramadan in the Kufa Mosque:

“He praised Allah with the best praise and glorification, and expressed the highest gratitude. He also sent blessings upon Prophet Muhammad (صلى الله عليه وآله). Then he said: O people, indeed, this month (Ramadan) is a month that Allah has prefered over all other months, just as He has prefered Us, the Ahl al-Bayt (عليهم السلام), over all other people.”

حدثنا احمد بن هارون الفامي [٤] رضي الله عنه قال : حدثني محمد بن عبد الله بن جعفر بن جامع عن أبيه عن هارون بن مسلم عن مسعدة الربعي عن الصادق جعفر بن محمد عن أبيه عن آبائه عليهم‌السلام قال : خطب أمير المؤمنين عليه‌السلام في أول يوم من شهر رمضان في مسجد الكوفة فحمد الله بأفضل الحمد واشرفها وابلغها واثنى على بأحسن الثناء وصلى على محمد نبيه صلى‌ الله‌ عليه‌ وآله ثم قال أيها الناس : إن هذا الشهر شهر فضله الله على سائر الشهور كفضلنا اهل البيت على سائر الناس

(part of a lengthy hadith)

[Source: Fadhail al-Ashor al-Salaasa, Shaikh Sadooq, Pg. 108]

Hadith 3:

بِالْإِسْنَادِ – يَرْفَعُهُ – إِلَى جَعْفَرِ بْنِ مُحَمَّدٍ (عليه السلام)، عَنْ أَبِيهِ، عَنْ جَدِّهِ، عَنِ الْحُسَيْنِ، عَنْ أَبِيهِ (عليه السلام). أَنَّهُ قَالَ: حَدَّثَنَا عُمَرُ بْنُ الْخَطَّابِ، قَالَ: سَمِعْتُ رَسُولَ اللَّهِ (صلّى اللّه عليه و آله و سلّم) يَقُولُ: فَضْلُ عَلِيٍّ (عليه السلام) عَلَى هَذِهِ الْأُمَّةِ كَفَضْلِ شَهْرِ رَمَضَانَ عَلَى سَائِرِ الشُّهُورِ. وَ فَضْلُ عَلِيٍّ عَلَى هَذِهِ الْأُمَّةِ، كَفَضْلِ لَيْلَةِ الْقَدْرِ عَلَى سَائِرِ اللَّيَالِي وَ فَضْلُ عَلِيٍّ عَلَى هَذِهِ الْأُمَّةِ كَفَضْلِ الْجُمُعَةِ عَلَى سَائِرِ الْأَيَّامِ فَطُوبَى لِمَنْ آمَنَ بِهِ وَ صَدَّقَ بِوَلَايَتِهِ وَ الْوَيْلُ كُلُّ الْوَيْلِ لِمَنْ جَحَدَهُ وَ جَحَدَ حَقَّهُ، حَقٌّ عَلَى اللَّهِ أَلَّا يُنِيلَهُ شَيْئاً مِنْ رَوَائِحِ الْجَنَّةِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ، وَ لَا تَنَالَهُ شَفَاعَةُ مُحَمَّدٍ (صلّى اللّه عليه و آله و سلّم)

Narrated from Imam Jafar bin Muhammad (عليه السلام) that Prophet Mohammed (صلى الله عليه وآله) said:

“The excellence of Imam Ali (عليه السلام) over this Ummah (community) is like the excellence of the Month of Ramadan over the rest of the months”

“The excellence of Imam Ali (عليه السلام) over this Ummah (community) is like the excellence of the night of Qadr over all of the other nights.”

“The excellence of Imam Ali (عليه السلام) over this Ummah (community) is like the excellence of Friday over the other days (of the week).”

“So Tooba (tree in heaven / blessed) is for the one who believes in Him and accepts His Wilayah. And affliction complete affliction is for the one who rejects Him and rejects His rights. It is appropriate for Allah (عزوجل) to ensure that the scent of heaven and the intercession of Mohammed (صلى الله عليه وآله) does not reach such a person.”

[Source: al-Rawda fil Fazail Amir al-Momineen – Shazaan bin Jibrael, Pg. 155 / Bihar al Anwar, Vol.38, Pg.14]

Hadith 4:

From the dua to be recited daily in the month of Ramadan. Its narrated that this dua was recited by Imam Ali bin Husain (ع) and Imam Mohammad bin Ali al-Baqir (ع):

يَا رَبَّ مُحَمَّدٍ وَ آلِ مُحَمَّدِ اغْضَبِ الْيَوْمَ لِمُحَمَّدٍ وَ لِأَبْرَارِ عِتْرَتِهِ وَ اقْتُلْ أَعْدَاءَهُمْ بَدَداً وَ أَحْصِهِمْ عَدَداً وَ لَا تَدَعْ عَلَى ظَهْرِ الْأَرْضِ مِنْهُمْ أَحَداً وَ لَا تَغْفِرْ لَهُمْ أَبَداً

“O the Lord of Mohammad (ص) & Aal-e-Mohammad (ع) standup (to defend/take revenge) on this day for Mohammad (ص) and for the Pious ones from his progeny and kill their enemies with complete eradication and enumerate them and do not leave any of them on the face of the earth and do not forgive them ever.”

أَسْأَلُكَ أَنْ تُصَلِّيَ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَ آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ وَ أَنْ تَنْصُرَ خَلِيفَةَ مُحَمَّدٍ وَ وَصِيَّ مُحَمَّدٍ وَ الْقَائِمَ بِالْقِسْطِ مِنْ أَوْصِيَاءِ مُحَمَّدٍ عَلَيْهِمُ السَّلَامُ [صَلَوَاتُكَ عَلَيْهِ وَ عَلَيْهِمْ‌] اعْطِفْ عَلَيْهِمْ نَصْرَكَ يَا لَا إِلَهَ إِلَّا أَنْتَ بِحَقِّ لَا إِلَهَ إِلَّا أَنْتَ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَ آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ وَ اجْعَلْنِي مَعَهُمْ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَ الْآخِرَةِ

“I ask You to send blessings upon Mohammad (ص) and Aal-e-Mohammad (ع) and to help the Successor (Khalifa) of Mohammad (ص) and The Guardian (Wasi) of Mohammad (ص), the Qaim (عج) who will rise with justice from amongst the guardians (awsiya) of Mohammad (ص), Your blessings be upon Him and upon Them. Turn your help towards them, O there is no God but You, by the right of that there is no God by You, send blessings upon Mohammad (ص) and His progeny (ع) and place me with them in the world and the hereafter.”

[Source: Iqbal al-Aamal, Sayed Ibn Taoos, Vol.1, Pg. 92 & Misbah al-Mutahajjid, Shaikh Tusi, Pg. 614]

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