Commnentary on Holy Quran: Surha Az-Zukhruf:43

-Shafaqna English

قَالَ وَ حَدَّثَنِي أَبِي عَنْ حَمَّادٍ عَنْ أَبِي عَبْدِ اللَّهِ ع‌ فِي قَوْلِهِ‌ الصِّراطَ الْمُسْتَقِيمَ‌ قَالَ هُوَ أَمِيرُ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ ع وَ مَعْرِفَتُهُ- وَ الدَّلِيلُ عَلَى أَنَّهُ أَمِيرُ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ‌ قَوْلُهُ‌ وَ إِنَّهُ فِي

أُمِّ الْكِتابِ لَدَيْنا لَعَلِيٌّ حَكِيمٌ‌ وَ هُوَ أَمِيرُ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ ع فِي أُمِّ الْكِتَابِ‌

Narrated from Abu Abd-Allah Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq (عليه السلام):

Regarding His saying “الصراط المستقيم” (The Straight Path), The Imam said: “It is Amir al-Mu’minin (عليه السلام) and the recognition [Marifat] of him. And the proof that it is Amir al-Mu’minin (عليه السلام) is the verse: “And verily, he is in the Mother of the Book, with Us, Ali [exalted], Wise” (43:4). And he is Amir al-Mu’minin (عليه السلام) in the Mother of the Book.

[Source: Tafsir al-Qummi, Vol. 1, Pg. 29]

From the supplication to be recited on the day of Ghadir as taught by Imam Sadiq (عليه السلام):

فاشهد يا إلهي انه الامام الهادي المرشد الرشيد علي امير المؤمنين ، الذي ذكرته في كتابك فقلت وانه في ام الكتاب لدينا لعلي حكيم

“So bear witness, O my Allah, that he is the guiding, instructing, and rightly guided Imam, Ali, Amir al-Muminin (عليه السلام) – the one whom You mentioned in Your Book when You said: ‘And verily, he is in the Mother of the Book, with Us, Ali [exalted], Wise.’ (43:4)“

[Source: Tahzib al-Ahkam, Shaikh Tusi, Vol. 3, Pg. 145]

Sources: https://www.marefateahlebait.com

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Chapter: 43, Verse: 19 – People of al-Kahf answer to Imam Ali (as):

سَتُكْتَبُ شَهَادَتُهُمْ وَيُسْأَلُونَ

“Their testimony will be written and they will be questioned (on of Judgement)” (43:19)

محمد بن العباس (رحمه الله): حدثنا أحمد بن هوذة الباهلي عن إبراهيم بن إسحاق النهاوندي، عن عبدالله بن حماد، عن عمرو بن شمر قال: قال أبوعبدالله عليه السلام: أمر رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله أبا بكر وعمر وعليا عليه السلام أن يمضوا إلى الكهف والرقيم فيسبغ أبوبكر الوضوء ويصف قدميه ويصلي ركعتين وينادي ثلاثا فإن أجابوه وإلا فليقل مثل ذلك عمر، فإن أجابوه وإلا فليقل مثل ذلك علي عليه السلام فمضوا وفعلوا ما أمرهم به رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله فلم يجيبوا أبا بكر ولا عمر. فقام علي عليه السلام وفعل ذلك فأجابوه وقالوا: لبيك لبيك ثلاثا.

فقال لهم: ما لكم لم تجيبوا الصوت الاول والثاني وأجبتم الثالث؟ فقالوا: إنا امرنا أن لا نجيب إلا نبيا أو وصيا.

ثم انصرفوا إلى النبي صلى الله عليه وآله فسألهم ما فعلوا، فأخبروه، فأخرج رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله صحيفة حمراء فقال لهم: اكتبوا شهادتكم بخطوطكم فيها بما رأيتم وسمعتم.

فأنزل الله عزوجل (ستكتب شهادتهم ويسئلون) يوم القيامة

Muhammad bin al-Abbas, from Ahmad bin Huwzah al-Bahili, from Ibraheem bin Ishaaq al-Nahawandi, from Abdullah bin Hammad, from Umro bin Shimr who said, Abu Abdillah Imam Sadiq (ع) said:

“The Prophet of Allah (ص) ordered Abu Bakr, Umar and Ali (ع) to go towards (the people of) al-Kahf and al-Raqeem.

Then Abu Bakr is to perform the Wuzu, arrange his feet and pray two units of prayer and then call out thrice, If they (people of al-Kahf and al-Raqeem) answer him then fine, else Umar is to do the same and if they answer him then fine else Ali (as) is to do the same.

The 3 of them (Abu Bakr, Umar & Ali ع) went and did the same as ordered by the Prophet of Allah (ص). But the people of Kahf did not answer to Abu Bakr and Umar. Then Imam Ali (ع) stood up and did the same and they answered him and said, “Labbaik Labbaik”, three times.

Then Imam Ali (as) said to them, Why didn’t you answer the call of the first (i.e. abu bakr) and the second (i.e. umar)? and answered to the call of the third (i.e. Ali (ع))? They said, “We have been ordered not to answer to anyone except a Prophet or a Wasee (guardian).

Then they went to the Prophet (ص). He asked them about what they did and they informed him of what happened. Then the Prophet (ص) brought a red paper and told them, “Write with your own hands in this paper, what you all witnessed what you saw and heard.” Then Allah (عز وجل) send the verse, “Their testimony will be written and they will be questioned on the Day of Judgement” (43:19)

[Source: Taweel al-Aayat, Vol. 2, Pg. 553]

Chapter: 43, Verse: 19 – Quran came down upon the Imam’s (as) before coming down to the People:

حدثنا احمد بن الحسين عن ابيه عن بكير بن صالح عن عبدالله بن ابراهيم بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن على بن عبدالرحمن بن جعفر الجعفرى قال حدثنا يعقوب بن جعفر قال كنت مع ابى الحسن ع بمكة فقال له رجل انك لتفسر من كتاب الله مالم تسمع به فقال ابوالحسن عليه السلام علينا نزل قبل الناس ولنا فسر قبل ان يفسر في الناس فنحن نعرف حلاله وحرامه وناسخه ومنسوخه وسفريه وحضريه وفى اى ليلة نزلت كم من آية وفيمن نزلت وفيما نزلت فنحن حكماء الله في ارضه وشهداؤه على خلقه وهو قول الله تبارك وتعالى ستكتب شهادتهم ويسألون فالشهادة لنا والمسألة للمشهود عليه فهذا علم ماقد انهيته اليك وادبته اليك ما لزمنى فان قبلت فاشكر وان تركت فان الله على كل شئ شهيد

Narrated from Yaqoub Bin Jafar who said:

“I was with Abu Al-Hassan Imam Kazim (ع) in Mecca. A man said to Him, “You are interpreting from the Book of Allah (swt) what has not been heard before”.

Abu Al-Hassan (as) said: “To Us Came down (the Verses) before it came down for the people, and it was explained to Us before it was explained to the people, for We understand its Permissible, and its Prohibited, and its Abrogating, and its Abrogated, its verses revealed in the journey, and verses revealed during the stay, and in which night Came down how many Verses, and for whom the verses came down, and for what the verses Came down. We are the Judges of Allah (swt) in His earth, and His Witnesses on His creation, and that is that Statement of Allah (swt) Blessed and High “Their testimony will be written and they will be questioned (on the day of Judgement)” (43:19). Bearing witness is for Us and the questioning is for those who are witnessed. This knowledge, I have informed to you, and have taught you, what was necessary for Me, then if you accept it, be thankful, and if you leave it, then Allah (swt) is a Witness over all things”.

[Source: Basaair al-Darajaat, Vol. 4, Chapter. 8, Hadees. 4]

Chapter: 43, Verse: 55 – Anger of Imam’s (as) is Anger of Allah (swt):

فَلَمَّا آسَفُونَا انتَقَمْنَا مِنْهُمْ فَأَغْرَقْنَاهُمْ أَجْمَعِينَ

“When they angered/displeased Us, We took revenge on them….” (43:55)

مُحَمَّدُ بْنُ يَحْيَى عَنْ مُحَمَّدِ بْنِ الْحُسَيْنِ عَنْ مُحَمَّدِ بْنِ إِسْمَاعِيلَ بْنِ بَزِيعٍ عَنْ عَمِّهِ حَمْزَةَ بْنِ بَزِيعٍ عَنْ أَبِي عَبْدِ اللَّهِ ع فِي قَوْلِ اللَّهِ عَزَّ وَ جَلَّ فَلَمَّا آسَفُونا انْتَقَمْنا مِنْهُمْ (الزخرف -: 55 -) فَقَالَ إِنَّ اللَّهَ عَزَّ وَ جَلَّ لَا يَأْسَفُ كَأَسَفِنَا وَ لَكِنَّهُ خَلَقَ أَوْلِيَاءَ لِنَفْسِهِ يَأْسَفُونَ وَ يَرْضَوْنَ وَ هُمْ مَخْلُوقُونَ مَرْبُوبُونَ فَجَعَلَ رِضَاهُمْ رِضَا نَفْسِهِ وَ سَخَطَهُمْ سَخَطَ نَفْسِهِ لِأَنَّهُ جَعَلَهُمُ الدُّعَاةَ إِلَيْهِ وَ الْأَدِلَّاءَ عَلَيْهِ فَلِذَلِكَ صَارُوا كَذَلِكَ وَ لَيْسَ أَنَّ ذَلِكَ يَصِلُ إِلَى اللَّهِ«» تَعَالَى كَمَا يَصِلُ إِلَى خَلْقِهِ لَكِنْ هَذَا مَعْنَى مَا قَالَ مِنْ ذَلِكَ وَ قَدْ قَالَ مَنْ أَهَانَ لِي وَلِيّاً فَقَدْ بَارَزَنِي بِالْمُحَارَبَةِ وَ دَعَانِي إِلَيْهَا وَ قَالَ مَنْ يُطِعِ الرَّسُولَ فَقَدْ أَطاعَ اللَّهَ (النساء -: 80 -) وَ قَالَ إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُبايِعُونَكَ إِنَّما يُبايِعُونَ اللَّهَ يَدُ اللَّهِ فَوْقَ أَيْدِيهِمْ (الفتح -: 10 -) فَكُلُّ هَذَا وَ شِبْهُهُ عَلَى مَا ذَكَرْتُ لَكَ وَ هَكَذَا الرِّضَا وَ الْغَضَبُ وَ غَيْرُهُمَا مِن‏ الْأَشْيَاءِ مِمَّا يُشَاكِلُ ذَلِكَ وَ لَوْ كَانَ يَصِلُ إِلَى اللَّهِ عَزَّ وَ جَلَّ الْأَسَفُ وَ الضَّجَرُ وَ هُوَ الَّذِي خَلَقَهُمَا وَ أَنْشَأَهُمَا لَجَازَ لِقَائِلِ هَذَا أَنْ يَقُولَ إِنَّ الْخَالِقَ يَبِيدُ يَوْماً مَا لِأَنَّهُ إِذَا دَخَلَهُ الْغَضَبُ وَ الضَّجَرُ دَخَلَهُ التَّغْيِيرُ وَ إِذَا دَخَلَهُ التَّغْيِيرُ لَمْ يُؤْمَنْ عَلَيْهِ الْإِبَادَةُ ثُمَّ لَمْ يُعْرَفِ الْمُكَوِّنُ مِنَ الْمُكَوَّنِ وَ لَا الْقَادِرُ مِنَ الْمَقْدُورِ عَلَيْهِ وَ لَا الْخَالِقُ مِنَ الْمَخْلُوقِ تَعَالَى اللَّهُ عَنْ هَذَا الْقَوْلِ عُلُوّاً كَبِيراً بَلْ هُوَ الْخَالِقُ لِلْأَشْيَاءِ لَا لِحَاجَةٍ فَإِذَا كَانَ لَا لِحَاجَةٍ اسْتَحَالَ الْحَدُّ وَ الْكَيْفُ فِيهِ فَافْهَمْ إِنْ شَاءَ اللَّهُ تَعَالَى

Narrated that Abu Abd-Allah Imam Sadiq (عليه السلام) said about the words of Allah, “When they angered/displeased Us, We took revenge on them . . .” (43:55)

Imam (عليه السلام) said, “Indeed Allah (عز وجل), does not become angry/sad the way we do. But He has created friends (Awliya) for His-Own-self who become displeased and pleased. They are created & they worship. Allah has made their happiness to be His Own happiness and their anger as His-Own anger. It is because He has made them as those who call towards Him and are proof (Daleel) of His existence. For this reason, such conditions belong to them. This (anger) does not reach Allah the way it reaches His creations. The meaning (of the verse) is what was just mentioned.

And Allah has said, “Whoever would humiliate My friend (wali) has declared war with Me and called Me to it” (i.e. this is referring to the Awliya of Allah described above)

And Allah has said, “One who obeys the Messenger has certainly obeyed Allah . . ..” (4:80)

And Allah has said, “Those who pledge obedience to you are, in fact, pledging obedience to Allah.” “The hands of Allah are above their hands . . ..”(48:10).

All of these and other similar cases mean what I just said. The same is the case with pleasure & anger and other such matters. Had it been possible for frustration and anger to reach Allah, while He is the one who has created them and brought them into existence, then one could have said that one-day Allah would vanish altogether. It is because if anger and frustration would reach Him then changes also would take place in Him and, thus, He will not remain safe from banishment. As a result, there would exist no distinction between the created and the Creator, between the powerful/Almighty and those subject to such might and power. No distinction would exist between the created and the Creator. Allah is far above such things, and is the Most High and Most Great. He is the Creator of all things – not because he needed them. So if the creation was for no need – then it is impossible to have a limit for Him. So understand this if Allah wills.”

[Source: Al-Kafi, Vol.1, Pg. 144-145]

Chapter: 43, Verse: 57 – Imam Ali (as) and similarity with Prophet Isa (as):

عِدَّةٌ مِنْ أَصْحَابِنَا عَنْ سَهْلِ بْنِ زِيَادٍ عَنْ مُحَمَّدِ بْنِ سُلَيْمَانَ عَنْ أَبِيهِ عَنْ أَبِي بَصِيرٍ قَالَ: بَيْنَا رَسُولُ اللَّهِ ص ذَاتَ يَوْمٍ جَالِساً إِذْ أَقْبَلَ أَمِيرُ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ ع فَقَالَ لَهُ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ ص إِنَّ فِيكَ شَبَهاً مِنْ عِيسَى ابْنِ مَرْيَمَ‏ وَ لَوْ لَا أَنْ تَقُولَ فِيكَ طَوَائِفُ مِنْ أُمَّتِي مَا قَالَتِ النَّصَارَى فِي عِيسَى ابْنِ مَرْيَمَ لَقُلْتُ فِيكَ قَوْلًا لَا تَمُرُّ بِمَلَإٍ مِنَ النَّاسِ إِلَّا أَخَذُوا التُّرَابَ مِنْ تَحْتِ قَدَمَيْكَ يَلْتَمِسُونَ بِذَلِكَ الْبَرَكَةَ قَالَ فَغَضِبَ الْأَعْرَابِيَّانِ وَ الْمُغِيرَةُ بْنُ شُعْبَةَ وَ عِدَّةٌ مِنْ قُرَيْشٍ مَعَهُمْ فَقَالُوا مَا رَضِيَ‏ أَنْ‏ يَضْرِبَ‏ لِابْنِ‏ عَمِّهِ مَثَلًا إِلَّا عِيسَى ابْنَ مَرْيَمَ فَأَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ عَلَى نَبِيِّهِ ص فَقَالَ- وَ لَمَّا ضُرِبَ ابْنُ مَرْيَمَ مَثَلًا إِذا قَوْمُكَ‏ مِنْهُ‏ يَصِدُّونَ‏ وَ قالُوا أَ آلِهَتُنا خَيْرٌ أَمْ هُوَ ما ضَرَبُوهُ‏ لَكَ إِلَّا جَدَلًا بَلْ هُمْ قَوْمٌ خَصِمُونَ‏ إِنْ هُوَ إِلَّا عَبْدٌ أَنْعَمْنا عَلَيْهِ‏ وَ جَعَلْناهُ مَثَلًا لِبَنِي إِسْرائِيلَ‏ وَ لَوْ نَشاءُ لَجَعَلْنا مِنْكُمْ‏ يَعْنِي مِنْ بَنِي هَاشِمٍ- مَلائِكَةً فِي الْأَرْضِ يَخْلُفُونَ‏ قَالَ فَغَضِبَ الْحَارِثُ بْنُ عَمْرٍو الْفِهْرِيُّ فَقَالَ‏ اللَّهُمَ‏ إِنْ كانَ هذا هُوَ الْحَقَّ مِنْ عِنْدِكَ‏ أَنَّ بَنِي هَاشِمٍ يَتَوَارَثُونَ هِرَقْلًا بَعْدَ هِرَقْلٍ‏ فَأَمْطِرْ عَلَيْنا حِجارَةً مِنَ السَّماءِ أَوِ ائْتِنا بِعَذابٍ أَلِيمٍ‏ فَأَنْزَلَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ مَقَالَةَ الْحَارِثِ وَ نَزَلَتْ هَذِهِ الْآيَةُ- وَ ما كانَ اللَّهُ لِيُعَذِّبَهُمْ وَ أَنْتَ فِيهِمْ‏ وَ ما كانَ اللَّهُ مُعَذِّبَهُمْ وَ هُمْ يَسْتَغْفِرُونَ‏ ثُمَّ قَالَ لَهُ يَا ابْنَ عَمْرٍو إِمَّا تُبْتَ وَ إِمَّا رَحَلْتَ فَقَالَ يَا مُحَمَّدُ بَلْ تَجْعَلُ لِسَائِرِ قُرَيْشٍ شَيْئاً مِمَّا فِي يَدَيْكَ فَقَدْ ذَهَبَتْ بَنُو هَاشِمٍ بِمَكْرُمَةِ الْعَرَبِ وَ الْعَجَمِ فَقَالَ لَهُ النَّبِيُّ ص لَيْسَ ذَلِكَ إِلَيَّ ذَلِكَ إِلَى اللَّهِ تَبَارَكَ وَ تَعَالَى فَقَالَ يَا مُحَمَّدُ قَلْبِي مَا يُتَابِعُنِي عَلَى التَّوْبَةِ وَ لَكِنْ أَرْحَلُ عَنْكَ فَدَعَا بِرَاحِلَتِهِ فَرَكِبَهَا فَلَمَّا صَارَ بِظَهْرِ الْمَدِينَةِ أَتَتْهُ جَنْدَلَةٌ فَرَضَخَتْ هَامَتَهُ ثُمَّ أَتَى الْوَحْيُ إِلَى النَّبِيِّ ص فَقَالَ‏ سَأَلَ سائِلٌ بِعَذابٍ واقِعٍ‏ لِلْكافِرينَ‏ بِوَلَايَةِ عَلِيٍ‏ لَيْسَ لَهُ دافِع‏ مِنَ اللَّهِ‏ ذِي الْمَعارِجِ‏ قَالَ قُلْتُ جُعِلْتُ فِدَاكَ إِنَّا لَا نَقْرَؤُهَا هَكَذَا فَقَالَ هَكَذَا وَ اللَّهِ نَزَلَ بِهَا جَبْرَئِيلُ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ ص وَ هَكَذَا هُوَ وَ اللَّهِ مُثْبَتٌ فِي مُصْحَفِ فَاطِمَةَ ع فَقَالَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ ص لِمَنْ حَوْلَهُ مِنَ الْمُنَافِقِينَ انْطَلِقُوا إِلَى صَاحِبِكُمْ فَقَدْ أَتَاهُ مَا اسْتَفْتَحَ بِهِ قَالَ اللَّهُ عَزَّ وَ جَلَّ- وَ اسْتَفْتَحُوا وَ خابَ كُلُّ جَبَّارٍ عَنِيد

A number of our companions, from Sahl Bin Ziyad, from Muhammad Bin Suleyman, from his father, from Abu Baseer (from Imam Sadiq ?) who said:

“One day the Messenger of Allah was seated when Amir-ul-Momineen (ع) came over. The Messenger of Allah (ص) said to Him that, “In You there is a similarity with Isa Bin Maryam (ع) and had it not been for a sect from My community saying regarding You what the Christians are saying regarding Isa ibn Maryam (ع), I would have said regarding You such words that you would not pass by a group of people except that they would take the dust from under Your feet seeking Blessings by that”.

He said, “Two Arabs became angered along with Al-Mugheira Bin Shobah as well a number of them from the Quraish among them. So they said, “He (the Prophet) was not happy until He gave an example for the Son of His uncle (i.e. Imam Ali ع) with Isa ibn Maryam (ع).”

So Allah (عز وجل) revealed to His Prophet (ص) Saying, “When (Isa) the son of Mary is given as an example, your people turn away from it! And they say: Are our gods better, or is he? They do not present it except for argument. But in fact, they are people who dispute. He (Isa) was not but a servant on whom We bestowed favor, and We made him an example for the children of Israel. And if We willed, We could make from among you “meaning from Bani Hashim” angels, succeeding each other on the earth” (43:57-60)

He said, “Al-Haaris Bin Amro Al-Fahry became angry and said, “O Allah (عز وجل)! If this was the truth from You that the Clan of Hashim will be inheriting it, then Rain upon us stones from the sky or Bring down upon us a Grievous Punishment”. So Allah (عز وجل) Revealed the verse, “But Allah was not going to chastise them while you were among them, nor is Allah going to chastise them while they ask for forgiveness”. (8:33)

Then the Prophet (ص) said to him, “O ibn Amro, either you repent or you leave”. He said, “O Muhammad (ص), but You have made for all of the Quraish something from what is in Your hands, for the Clan of Hashim have taken away the prestige of the Arabs and the non-Arabs”. The Prophet (ص) said to him, “That is not up to Me, but that is up to Allah تبارك و تعالى”.

He said, “O Muhammad (ص), my heart does not incline me for the repentance, but I shall leave from you”. So, he called for his ride and rode away. When he came to the back of Al-Medina, a stone fell upon him and crushed his skull.

Then Revelation Came to the Prophet (ص) Saying, “One demanding, demanded the chastisement which must befall, Upon the disbelievers, of the Wilayah of Ali (as) which none can repel, From Allah, Lord of the Ascending Stairways”. (70:1-3)

He (the narrator) said, “I said, “May I be sacrificed for you, we do not read it like this. The Imam (ع) said, “By Allah (عز وجل)! Jibraeel descended with it upon Muhammad (ص), and by Allah (عز وجل), this is how it is recorded in the book (Mushaf) of Fatima (ع)”.

So the Messenger of Allah (ص) said to those who were around Him from the hypocrites, “Go to your companion, for he has got what he was seeking for”. Allah (عز وجل) said, “And they asked for Judgement and every insolent opposer was disappointed.” (14:15)

[Source: al-Kafi, Vol. 8, Pg. 57, Hadees. 18]