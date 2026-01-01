Similitude of Imam Ali (as)

Hadith 1:

قال رسول الله (صلى الله عليه وآله)

فضل عليّ بن أبي طالب على هذه الأمة كفضل شهر رمضان على سائر الشهور و فضل عليّ على هذه الأمة كفضل ليلة القدر على سائر الليالي.وفضل عليّ على هذه الأمة كفضل ليلة الجمعة على سائر الليالي، فطوبى لمن آمن به، وصدّق بولايته، والويل كل الويل لمن جحده وجحد حقه، حقاً على الله أن يحرمه يوم القيامة شفاعة محمّد (صلى الله عليه وآله)

Prophet Mohammed (saww) said:

“The excellence of Imam Ali (as) over this Ummah (community) is like the excellence of the Month of Ramadan over the rest of the months”

“The excellence of Imam Ali (as) over this Ummah (community) is like the excellence of the night of Qadr over all of the other nights.”

“The excellence of Imam Ali (as) over this Ummah (community) is like the excellence of Friday night over the other nights (of the week).”

“So Tooba (tree in heaven) is for the one who believes in Him and accepts His Wilayah. And affliction complete affliction is for the one who rejects Him and rejects His rights. It is appropriate for Allah (swt) to deprive such a person the intercession of Mohammed (saww)”

[Source: Bihar al Anwar, Vol.38, Pg.14]

Hadith 2:

قال علي بن الحسين (عليهما السلام): و بهذه الآية و غيرها احتج علي (عليه السلام) يوم الشورى على من دافعه عن حقه، و أخره عن رتبته، و إن كان ما ضر الدافع إلا نفسه، فإن عليا (عليه السلام) كالكعبة التي أمر الله باستقبالها للصلاة، جعله الله ليؤتم به في أمور الدين و الدنيا، كما لا ينقص الكعبة، و لا يقدح في شي‏ء من شرفها و فضلها إن ولى عنها الكافرون، فكذلك لا يقدح في علي (عليه السلام) إن أخره عن حقه المقصرون، و دافعه عن واجبه الظالمون

Ali bin al-Husain (ع) said:

“And with these Verses and others, Ali (ع) argued on the day of consultation (Shura) against the ones who opposed Him from His right, and obstruct Him from His position/rank, and although the one who opposed Him did not harm anyone except himself, for Ali (ع) is like the Kabah which Allah has Commanded to face towards for the Salat.

Allah Made Him the one to complete with Him the matters of the Religion and the world. Just as there would be no flaw in the Kabah and degradation in its high rank and merits if the Kafirs turn away from it, similar to that there would be no degradation of Ali (ع) if He is obstructed from His rights by the neglectors and is opposed by the oppressors from what is Obligated for Him.”

(Source: Tafseer Imam Hasan Askari ع, Pg. 629)

Hadith 3:

Narrated that Imam Ali (عليه السلام) said,

إِنَّمَا مَثَلي بَيْنَكُمْ مَثَلُ السِّرَاجِ فِي الظُّلْمَةِ، يَسْتَضِيءُ بِهِ مَنْ وَلَجَهَا

“Indeed, My example among you is like the example of a lamp in darkness. Whoever enters the darkness will seek light through it.”

[Source: Nahjul Balagha, Sermon. 187]

Hadith 4: Love of Imam Ali (as) & Recitation of Quran

وَ أَمَّا الْحَادِيَةُ وَ السِّتُّونَ فَإِنِّي‏ سَمِعْتُ رَسُولَ اللَّهِ ص يَقُولُ يَا عَلِيُّ مَثَلُكَ فِي أُمَّتِي مَثَلُ‏ قُلْ هُوَ اللَّهُ أَحَدٌ فَمَنْ أَحَبَّكَ بِقَلْبِهِ فَكَأَنَّمَا قَرَأَ ثُلُثَ الْقُرْآنِ وَ مَنْ أَحَبَّكَ بِقَلْبِهِ وَ أَعَانَكَ بِلِسَانِهِ فَكَأَنَّمَا قَرَأَ ثُلُثَيِ الْقُرْآنِ وَ مَنْ أَحَبَّكَ بِقَلْبِهِ وَ أَعَانَكَ بِلِسَانِهِ وَ نَصَرَكَ بِيَدِهِ فَكَأَنَّمَا قَرَأَ الْقُرْآنَ كُلَّهُ

Narrated that Imam Ali (عليه السلام) said that He heard the Messenger of Allah (صلى الله عليه وآله) say,

“O Ali, your likeness in my nation is like that of [the chapter] – “Say: He is Allah, the One” [Surah al-Ikhlas].

Therefore, whoever loves you with his heart, it is as if he has recited one-third of the Quran.

And whoever loves you with his heart and supports you with his tongue, it is as if he has recited two-thirds of the Quran.

And whoever loves you with his heart, supports you with his tongue, and aids you with his hand, it is as if he has recited the entire Quran.”

[Source: al-Khisal, Shaikh Saduq, Vol. 2, Pg. 242]

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