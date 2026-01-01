UN report: 4.9 million children died before age five in 2024

Shafaqna English- A UN report released on Wednesday revealed that an estimated 4.9 million children died before their fifth birthday in 2024. This alarming statistic indicates a sharp slowdown in progress toward reducing child mortality rates.

Although the number of under-five deaths has decreased by more than half since 2000, the pace of this decline has dropped by over 60% since 2015, raising concerns that global efforts to address this issue are losing momentum.

Most of these deaths were preventable through the use of proven, low-cost interventions and improved access to quality healthcare, according to the report. This report was produced by UNICEF, the World Health Organization, the World Bank, and the UN Population Division.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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