London mayor calls on Labour to rejoin EU

Shafaqna English- London Mayor Sadiq Khan has stated that the Labour Party should campaign for the UK to rejoin the EU in the next general election.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica on Thursday, Khan emphasized the negative impact of Brexit on the capital.

He remarked, “I see daily the damage Brexit has inflicted not only on London but also on Londoners, affecting us economically, socially, and culturally.” Khan concluded, “I am quite clear about what needs to happen: we should rejoin the EU.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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