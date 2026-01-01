Pakistan & Afghanistan agree to pause in fighting over Eid al-Fitr

Shafaqna English- Pakistan and Afghanistan said they were suspending fighting before the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This decision comes amid weeks of deadly violence between the neighboring countries.

Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced on Wednesday that the pause will take effect from midnight on Thursday (19:00 GMT, Wednesday) and will last until midnight on Tuesday (19:00 GMT, Monday). The request for this pause was made by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkiye.

Sources: Aljazeera

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