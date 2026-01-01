UN experts: Israel’s Gaza aid restrictions deepen crisis for women, girls

“Women and girls are bearing a disproportionate share of deprivation as access to food, healthcare, shelter, water, and sanitation continues to collapse,” the experts said in a statement.

They said Israel’s tightening of restrictions on humanitarian organizations has “deepened an already catastrophic situation,” with vulnerable groups most affected.

The collapse of Gaza’s health care system has placed women’s lives at immediate risk, they stressed, particularly due to disruptions in maternal and reproductive health services.

“Denying access to maternal and reproductive healthcare in these conditions puts lives at direct risk,” the experts warned, highlighting risks for pregnant women and those in vulnerable situations.