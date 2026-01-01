The Confidant of Muslims: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:118-120)

Shafaqna – Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:118-120)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

The Confidant of Muslims

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا بِطَانَةً مِّن دُونِكُمْ لَا يَأْلُونَكُمْ خَبَالًا وَدُّوا مَا عَنِتُّمْ قَدْ بَدَتِ الْبَغْضَاءُ مِنْ أَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَمَا تُخْفِي صُدُورُهُمْ أَكْبَرُ ۚ قَدْ بَيَّنَّا لَكُمُ الْآيَاتِ ۖ إِن كُنتُمْ تَعْقِلُونَ ‎﴿١١٨﴾‏ هَا أَنتُمْ أُولَاءِ تُحِبُّونَهُمْ وَلَا يُحِبُّونَكُمْ وَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِالْكِتَابِ كُلِّهِ وَإِذَا لَقُوكُمْ قَالُوا آمَنَّا وَإِذَا خَلَوْا عَضُّوا عَلَيْكُمُ الْأَنَامِلَ مِنَ الْغَيْظِ ۚ قُلْ مُوتُوا بِغَيْظِكُمْ ۗ إِنَّ اللَّهَ عَلِيمٌ بِذَاتِ الصُّدُورِ ‎﴿١١٩﴾‏ إِن تَمْسَسْكُمْ حَسَنَةٌ تَسُؤْهُمْ وَإِن تُصِبْكُمْ سَيِّئَةٌ يَفْرَحُوا بِهَا ۖ وَإِن تَصْبِرُوا وَتَتَّقُوا لَا يَضُرُّكُمْ كَيْدُهُمْ شَيْئًا ۗ إِنَّ اللَّهَ بِمَا يَعْمَلُونَ مُحِيطٌ ‎﴿١٢٠﴾ ‏

3:118 O you who have believed, do not take as intimates those other than yourselves, for they will spare no effort to ruin you (out of hatred). They wish you would have hardship. Hatred has already appeared from their mouths, and what their breasts conceal is greater. We have certainly made clear to you the signs, if you will use reason.

3.119 Here you are loving them but they are not loving you, while you believe in the Scripture – all of it. And when they meet you, they say, “We believe.” But when they are alone, they bite their fingertips at you in rage. Say, “Die in your rage. Indeed, Allah is Knowing of that within the breasts.”.

3:120 If good touches you, it distresses them; but if harm strikes you, they rejoice at it. But if you are patient and mindful of Allah, their plot will not harm you at all. Indeed, Allah is encompassing of what they do.

Commentary: The Arabic word “biṭānah” (بِطَانَةً) refers to an inner layer or lining. It comes from the root b-ṭ-n (ب ط ن), which relates to the interior or hidden aspects of something. Metaphorically, it describes a confidant or intimate companion who is entrusted with secrets. The Arabic word “khabālan” (خَبَالًا) means corruption, ruin, or mischief that leads to disorder.

In the early Islamic period, disbelievers harbored deep resentment and hostility toward Muslims. They waged numerous wars against Islam and repeatedly broke their covenants. They came from various segments of society, including idolaters, hypocrites (munāfiqūn), and some among the People of the Book who concealed their hostility toward Muslims.

Despite this, some Muslims maintained close relationships with the disbelievers due to family ties, business associations, or tribal alliances. At times, these relationships became so intimate that Muslims unintentionally shared their difficulties, challenges, and internal weaknesses. Such a lack of discretion allowed hostile individuals to exploit this information and undermine the peace and stability of the Muslim community.

Therefore, verse 3:118 of the Qur’an was revealed, advising Muslims to exercise caution: not to take confidants from outside their faith and not to entrust their inner secrets and private affairs to anyone other than their trusted fellow believers.

Verse 3:118 states: “O you who have believed, do not take as intimates those other than yourselves” (يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا بِطَانَةً مِّن دُونِكُمْ); “for they will spare no effort to ruin you” (لَا يَأْلُونَكُمْ خَبَالًا).

The verse continues: “They wish you would have hardship” (وَدُّوا مَا عَنِتُّمْ). “Hatred has already appeared from their mouths” (قَدْ بَدَتِ الْبَغْضَاءُ مِنْ أَفْوَاهِهِمْ), “and what their breasts (heart/minds) conceal is greater” (وَمَا تُخْفِي صُدُورُهُمْ أَكْبَرُ).

The phrase “Hatred has already appeared from their mouths” indicates that, although the disbelievers often attempted to conceal their hostility, they would at times unintentionally reveal it through their speech. The subsequent statement, “what their breasts conceal is greater,” emphasizes that the depth of their inner hostility far exceeds what is outwardly expressed in casual conversation.

The verse concludes: “We have certainly made clear to you the signs, if you will use reason” (قَدْ بَيَّنَّا لَكُمُ الْآيَاتِ ۖ إِن كُنتُمْ تَعْقِلُونَ). This signifies that Allah (SWT) has made these realities evident, and that reflection and sound reasoning will clarify why believers are cautioned against taking confidants from outside their faith.

Verse 3:119 states: “Here you are loving them (هَا أَنتُمْ أُولَاءِ تُحِبُّونَهُمْ), but they do not love you (وَلَا يُحِبُّونَكُمْ), while you believe in all the Scripture” (وَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِالْكِتَابِ كُلِّهِ).

The phrase “Here you are loving them, but they do not love you” highlights a contrast between the mindset of Muslims and that of the disbelievers. Early Islamic history attests that Muslims were concerned with the safety and stability of others and conducted themselves with sincerity and integrity. In contrast, many disbelievers failed to reciprocate this sincerity and, at times, acted on their deep-seated hostility, engaging in conflict and opposition against the Muslim community.

The phrase “while you believe in all the Scripture” further emphasizes that Muslims believe not only in the Qur’an but also in all previous divine revelations, such as the Torah and the Injīl. In contrast, idolaters reject all forms of revealed scripture, while the People of the Book limit their belief to their own scriptures and do not accept the Qur’an.

The verse further depicts the hypocrites’ duplicitous nature. It states, “when they (the hypocrites) meet you (the believers) (وَإِذَا لَقُوكُمْ), they say, ‘We believe (in your faith) (قَالُوا آمَنَّا). But when they are alone (وَإِذَا خَلَوْا), they bite their fingertips at you (عَضُّوا عَلَيْكُمُ الْأَنَامِلَ) in rage’” (مِنَ الْغَيْظِ).

A similar theme is mentioned in Surah al-Baqarah (2:14), where the hypocrites outwardly profess faith while inwardly aligning themselves with disbelief:

وَإِذَا لَقُوا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا قَالُوا آمَنَّا وَإِذَا خَلَوْا إِلَىٰ شَيَاطِينِهِمْ قَالُوا إِنَّا مَعَكُمْ إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ مُسْتَهْزِئُونَ ‎﴿١٤﴾

2:14 And when they meet those who believe, they say, “We believe“; but when they are alone with their evil ones, they say, “Indeed, we are with you; we were only mockers.”

The Prophet (s.a.w.a.) is then instructed to say to the hypocrites, “Die in your rage (مُوتُوا بِغَيْظِكُمْ). Indeed, Allah is Knowing of that within the breasts” (إِنَّ اللَّهَ عَلِيمٌ بِذَاتِ الصُّدُورِ).

Verse 3:120 highlights another sign of their enmity, “If good touches you (إِن تَمْسَسْكُمْ حَسَنَةٌ), it distresses them (تَسُؤْهُمْ); but if harm strikes you (وَإِن تُصِبْكُمْ سَيِّئَةٌ), they rejoice at it” (يَفْرَحُوا بِهَا).

The verse concludes, “But if you (Muslims) are patient (وَإِن تَصْبِرُوا) and mindful of Allah (وَتَتَّقُوا), their (the hypocrites’) plot will not harm you at all (لَا يَضُرُّكُمْ كَيْدُهُمْ شَيْئًا). Indeed, Allah is encompassing of what they do” (إِنَّ اللَّهَ بِمَا يَعْمَلُونَ مُحِيطٌ).

This final statement emphasizes that if Muslims remain steadfast, patient, and righteous in the face of hostility, the schemes of their enemies will ultimately fail, for Allah is fully aware of all that they do.