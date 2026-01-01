Office of Grand Ayatollah Sistani announced Saturday as Eid al-Fitr with exception of southeastern Australia & New Zealand

Shafaqna English- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani announced Saturday (March 21, 2016) as Eid al-Fitr for the year 1447 with the exception of southeastern Australia and New Zealand.

According to Shafaqna, the full text of the statement is as follows:

The crescent moon of Shawwal 1447 AH

In the name of God, the Most High

Saturday, March 21, 2026, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr for the year 1447 AH in Iraq, the Middle East, Britain, Scandinavia, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America, with the exception of southeastern Australia and New Zealand.

In London, UK, the Eid prayer (for men and women) will be held at 9:00 AM at the Diwan al-Kafeel, located at the following address:

120 Alperton Lane,

Wembley, HA0 1HD

Source: najaf.org

www.shafaqna.com