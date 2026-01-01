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OIC: Coordinated action needed to combat Islamophobia

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Shafaqna English– A panel discussion was organized by the OIC Permanent Delegation in Geneva on March 16, 2026, to mark the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, during the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The event was held in line with UNGA resolution 76/254, which calls for reinforced international efforts to promote global dialogue on fostering a culture of tolerance and peace grounded in respect for human rights and the diversity of religions and beliefs.

Aiming to foster dialogue and unified efforts, the fourth edition of this International Day sought to combat Islamophobia across local, national, and global scales.

Source: OIC
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